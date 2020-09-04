This Segway e-scooter is a game changer, and you can get it for nearly 40% off right now

Demand for e-scooters has risen sharply ever since startups began dropping rentable ones on streets in cities around the globe. But owning your own personal scooter is a much nicer experience than hunting down a shared one every time and crossing your fingers it's not broken or out of juice.

Fortunately, now's a good time to buy your own because during its Labor Day sale, Best Buy has the Segway Ninebot ES2 for $399.99, nearly 40 percent off its regular $649.99 list price. Amazon also has it listed at the same price.

You've probably seen the Ninebot even if you don't recognize the name — it's possible you've even used one and don't know it. That's because many shared scooter startups use the Ninebot for their fleets and simply reskin them with their own branding and color schemes.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

In case you haven't used a Ninebot, the ES2 has a lithium-ion battery that charges in about 3.5 hours, a range of 15.5 miles, and a top speed of 15.5 mph. There's a kickstand on the side, throttle on the handlebars, a rear foot brake for stopping, and a front headlight for night rides. Also unlike the rentable version, this one can fold up for portability — though at nearly 28 pounds it's not exactly lightweight. Buy an external battery sold by Ninebot and you can double the range to 28 miles and increase the speed to 18 mph. Lower speeds are safer, sure, but we know you'll wear a helmet. Input news editor Craig Wilson loves the Thousands Heritage helmet.

The ES2 can be a great little scooter to use for hopping into town without breaking a sweat, or just to cruise around on a warm summer day and feel the breeze in your face. And of course, during the coronavirus pandemic, it's the perfect way to isolate yourself on any journey. $399.99 pays for itself fast.