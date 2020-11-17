TikTok's new parental controls may be a double-edged sword for teen users

TikTok is rolling out new parental controls today intended to protect its predominantly young audience from weirdos who want to creep on young teens. The new controls are an expansion on Family Pairing, which allows parents to manage the time their teens can spend in the app and review the content they've watched.

Granular control — The new controls allow parents to more closely manage what their kids can do in TikTok. They can completely take away the search bar, for instance, so their kids can't look up questionable hashtags. They can also prevent their teen's account from being recommended to others, and turn off commenting on their videos — or set it so that only friends can comment. So weirdos can't get down in the DMs, parents can turn off direct messaging or block messages from anyone but friends.

The controls could help keep creepy commenters away who may make borderline sexually suggestive comments, but it may also cut teens off from building a large audience on the app if their videos can't easily circulate. Parents can make their children's accounts private, which means it will only surface for friends they've allowed to follow them.

TikTok isn't necessarily doing this on its own volition — the company was hit with a $5.7 million fine from the FTC last year for hoovering up data from younger users. In response it implemented new measures making it harder for children under 13 to sign up, deleting videos from any user it suspects is underage. And it specifically created a "TikTok for Younger Users" app, which is a view-only version of the app for children under the age of 13. COPPA laws in the U.S. prevent services from collecting data on anyone under 13-years-old.

Balancing act — There's a lot of wholesome content on TikTok — such as the movement of users banding together to create a Ratatouille musical solely on the app. But being as it may, TikTok is incredibly popular with tweens and unsurprisingly it was reported last year that the company was struggling to police the legions of users who were sending sexually explicit comments to teenagers and children. TikTok at the time said that child protection was an "industry-wide" challenge that it was working on, including by implementing new algorithmic-based detection.

By providing parents with more control, they can at least find a compromise to allow their children to be inspired by TikTok's creativity without being exposed to the shadier parts of the virtual world sooner than they should be. Unless, of course, the teens find a way to evade Family Pairing.