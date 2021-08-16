Tinder will soon allow users to verify their identities by uploading official documents like a passport or driver’s license. The company has already offered this feature in Japan since 2019, but says the documents used may vary in other countries.

Users have an existing option to verify themselves with a blue checkmark by taking a selfie within the app; the feature compares the selfie against photos a user has already uploaded. This new ID verification system goes a step further to could give users some more peace of mind their match isn’t catfishing them.

No catfishing, please — Some people aren’t going to want to share their real identities online, and Tinder isn’t mandating ID verification. But by verifying your real ID against a government document, you may have a better chance at landing a date.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with,” said Tinder’s head of safety, Rory Kozoll, in a press release.

Preventing awkward dates — Safety features like ID verification and a video chatting option added during the pandemic can both help people avoid unpleasant situations where they end up going on a date with someone they weren’t expecting. That type of thing is important for Tinder to prevent if it wants people to have a good experience and continue using the app.

The company has also made smart changes to its dating app, like allowing users to block anyone already in their contacts lists from showing up as a potential match. It will also ask users to reconsider when it detects a message they’re about to send might be offensive in an effort to reduce hateful content on its platform.