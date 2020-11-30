Today only: Get this killer rowing machine for less than $200

Good Finds
$194
Is this the greatest Cyber Monday deal? Possibly!
Even outside of the sale mayhem of today, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is generally an affordable rower.
Despite Amazon inflating its $194 Cyber Monday price as 51 percent off, it’s still a great deal on a sturdy, beloved piece of exercise equipment. Closer to a quarter of its typical selling price, the dip may be just enough to help you pull the trigger on a rowing machine.
This is a magnetic resistance-based rower suitable for people of a wide range of heights and a weight capacity of 250 pounds. The seat comes a few inches shy of the foot pedals and the slide rail is four feet long.