Trump calls for Apple to unlock the Pensacola shooter’s iPhones

On Tuesday, Donald Trump tweeted his two cents on Apple’s resolve to not unlock two iPhones believed to belong to alleged Pensacola shooter. His remarks follow a plea from Attorney General William Barr that Apple swiftly declined.

Proving the wrong point — This kind of response is the exact reason Apple shouldn’t be at the beck and call of law enforcement. Trump immediately goes beyond the scope of the case at hand and literally provides examples of how he wants to use Apple's technology to support his own agenda.

In December, Apple got around tariffs thanks to a trade agreement the administration reached with China. It appears as though Trump thinks Apple now owes him one. That "one" is evidently worth the privacy of every iPhone user.