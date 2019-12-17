Twitter is down right now (Update: Twitter confirms short outage)

It's not just you: Twitter is down. You can load your Twitter page as normal, but currently the feed comes up blank. We’ve reached out to the company for comment on the status and will update with more information as it becomes available. If you know why Twitter is down — or have personally caused it with a fire take — please get in touch.

Update, 10:53 AM: Word is in from HQ. Input received this message from a Twitter spokesperson: “We experienced a brief outage across Twitter that might have affected your Timeline and ability to Tweet. It’s been fixed.”

Update: As of 10:23AM on the East Coast, Twitter seems to be intermittently working. Downdetector continues to list the site as having problems, however.

Downdetector

Developing...