Twitter is today launching a local weather news service featuring premium content created by professional meteorologists. The service, called “Tomorrow,” is launching initially in 16 cities across North America with 18 local meteorologists who will create a mix of free and paid content.

Memberships start at $10 per month and unlock access to long-form newsletters through Twitter’s Revue service, as well as paid live audio sessions through Twitter Spaces (a copycat of Clubhouse). Interestingly, paid subscribers will also be able to directly ask questions during breaking news weather events.

Creator economy — Severe weather events, like earthquakes or snowstorms, are a significant catalyst for discussion on Twitter as users share their experiences and try to learn more about what’s happening (i.e. when will this freakin’ snowstorm go away?). And Twitter thinks weather is an ideal place to begin charging for premium subscriptions as climate experts already use the platform to answer a deluge of questions and help the public understand weather events as they develop.

"[W]eather is a perfect match for Twitter — some of the largest spikes in conversations on Twitter are tied to severe events like hurricanes, floods and fires," said Twitter’s vice president of product Mike Park, speaking to Axios. “You can imagine paying subscribers getting even closer to experts, using features like Spaces to ask questions before a hurricane or other severe events.”

Paywalled Twitter — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made it clear the company wants to begin offering paid subscriptions, and its platform is probably uniquely suited for it. The way Twitter works today, the biggest voices drive orders of magnitude of more traffic than the average user. Those creators have vast reach and could make significant money creating more in-depth content for their audiences.

Dorsey said early this year that the social media company wants to create economic incentives for these influential people contributing to the platform. To that end, it has been rapidly incorporating new products into Twitter that would allow them to make money, among them the aforementioned Revue newsletters and a recently added tipping option. Twitter takes no cut of income from the latter, but Revue takes a five percent fee on paid newsletters.

Twitter struggles to compete against Facebook and Google on the advertising front because those platforms are so much larger, but its unique advantage in having so many experts on its platform with huge reach could make subscriptions a viable source of income.

Some people will surely dislike Twitter moving away from a completely free model. But the new products probably won’t mean that all of the platform becomes paid. Free content will always be dominant — YouTube will soon make as much money as Netflix, for instance. Creators will still need to post free content to attract attention and reach users willing to pay for more.