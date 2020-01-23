Twitter is rolling out emoji reactions for DMs

Twitter announced tonight that emoji reactions are now available for Direct Messages. The reactions are similar to those available in iMessage and Facebook Messenger.

Just click the heart icon — Using emoji reactions is simple enough: on the web, you can click the heart icon next to a message and a row of reactions pops up. On mobile, this can be done by double-tapping a DM. The emoji reactions include laughing, surprise, sad, heart, fire, thumbs up, and thumbs down.

Easier than ever to ignore your DMs — Reactions have quickly become part of the internet-speak lexicon. Don't know how to end a conversation? Just give it a quick thumbs up or heart react and move on with your life. Now you can bring that accessibility to Twitter, too.