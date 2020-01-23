Matthew Wille
3 hours ago

Tech

Twitter is rolling out emoji reactions for DMs

It's easier than ever before to avoid responding to awkward messages.

Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Twitter announced tonight that emoji reactions are now available for Direct Messages. The reactions are similar to those available in iMessage and Facebook Messenger.

Just click the heart icon — Using emoji reactions is simple enough: on the web, you can click the heart icon next to a message and a row of reactions pops up. On mobile, this can be done by double-tapping a DM. The emoji reactions include laughing, surprise, sad, heart, fire, thumbs up, and thumbs down.

Easier than ever to ignore your DMs — Reactions have quickly become part of the internet-speak lexicon. Don't know how to end a conversation? Just give it a quick thumbs up or heart react and move on with your life. Now you can bring that accessibility to Twitter, too.

This doesn't really fix anything — Adding emoji reactions isn't exactly as groundbreaking as, say, Elon Musk's take on how to fix Twitter. But it does bring Twitter DMs up to speed with other messaging platforms.