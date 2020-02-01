Twitter rolls out new features for Topics and says it's designed to be 'free from abuse'

Twitter this week announced new upgrades to its Topics feature that rolled out globally back in November. In a blog post on Thursday, the social network announced users can now follow nearly 1,000 topic conversations with a single tap. Twitter says it chooses each topic based on volume and health of conversations, and adds additional topics each week.

So what makes a healthy conversation? — The social platform describes it as "one where you want and feel safe to participate" and is "free from abuse." Twitter says it looks at a number of signals, which seems to also hint at its general practices, not just Topics, for curbing abuse on the platform.

"We look at a number of underlying signals, including how others interact with both the Tweet and the author — things like reports, blocks, and whether people have dismissed similar recommendations by clicking 'show less often' or muting closely-related keywords," said Savannah Badalich, product trust partner.

Twitter says that "tweets that criticize, satirize, or disagree within a Topic are a natural part of a healthy conversation and are eligible for inclusion." However, that leaves a lot of room for interpretation.