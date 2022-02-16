Tech
Uber now lets you see just how much your driver hate you
Access your passenger rating through the Uber app's new Privacy Center.
For better or worse, Uber has announced that users can now access “a breakdown of their average rating” that allows riders to gauge whether or not that late-night ride was a terrible, fantastic, or middling experience for your driver.
Here’s a step-by-step process to access the Privacy Center and the subsequent ratings breakdown:
- In the settings menu, tap privacy and then Privacy Center
- In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile
- Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown
Transparency?— The inclusion of a new Privacy Center was implemented for “more transparency and easier access to [your] data.” I’ll never complain about increased autonomy when it comes to my personal data, but it is an interesting move when weighed against the public perception of Uber’s biggest issues — namely the lack of empathy for the workers that allow the company to exist. The addition of viewable user ratings might lead to better behavior for drivers so I guess there is a potential trickle-down effect here.
Aside from the new feature, Uber has also laid out a number of ways that riders can improve their star ratings — tips that were compiled through feedback from Uber drivers and include, not leaving garbage behind, buckling up, being on-time, not slamming doors, and generally just being a nice human being.