For better or worse, Uber has announced that users can now access “a breakdown of their average rating” that allows riders to gauge whether or not that late-night ride was a terrible, fantastic, or middling experience for your driver.

Here’s a step-by-step process to access the Privacy Center and the subsequent ratings breakdown:

In the settings menu, tap privacy and then Privacy Center

In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile

Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown

Transparency?— The inclusion of a new Privacy Center was implemented for “more transparency and easier access to [your] data.” I’ll never complain about increased autonomy when it comes to my personal data, but it is an interesting move when weighed against the public perception of Uber’s biggest issues — namely the lack of empathy for the workers that allow the company to exist. The addition of viewable user ratings might lead to better behavior for drivers so I guess there is a potential trickle-down effect here.

Aside from the new feature, Uber has also laid out a number of ways that riders can improve their star ratings — tips that were compiled through feedback from Uber drivers and include, not leaving garbage behind, buckling up, being on-time, not slamming doors, and generally just being a nice human being.