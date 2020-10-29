Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is cooking new earbuds to wear while you get swole

Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson are keeping their partnership going with a fresh pair of wireless earbuds, dubbed the Project Rock True Wireless X. Featuring sound engineered by audio company JBL, this new set is the latest in the line of headphones that UA and "The Rock" launched together a few years ago, all of which have been created with fitness buffs in mind. As their name suggest, the Project Rock True Wireless X come with a completely cordless design, as well as IPX7 rating sweat- and water-proof tech, that make them ideal for any type of intense workout — be it weight lifting or running. Just don't expect to look as good as The Rock does wearing them.

Loaded — Aside from those gym-friendly specs, the earbuds have passive noise cancellation, up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge (plus 40 with the carrying case), USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 for easy pairing and low-energy consumption. As for the sound, Under Armour and JBL say it is "tuned for sport with rich bass to crush your workout, which they call "Rock-tuned" — since apparently Johnson loves to bump whatever track he's listening to hard as humanly possible, while still sounding great, of course.

Under Armour

There's also "Bionic Hearing," which lets you easily hear noise around you with a simple touch on the buds, in case you want to have a quick conversation with someone nearby without taking them off. The antibacterial "Sport Flex Fit" ear tips, meanwhile are intended to keep your set from getting nasty from all the sweat they'll collect as you go into full #gains mode. All in all, the Project Rock True Wireless X are exactly what a gym rat would want out of a solid pair of wireless earbuds — except these happen to have Johnson's seal of approval. And his infamous bull logo, naturally.

Get 'em now — If you fancy everything we've said above, the good news is you wont have to wait long to get a pair. Under Armour is making them available on its site starting October 29 for $200. That's around the same price as similar fitness-oriented wireless earbuds, including the Bose Sport and Powerbeats Pro, which are $180 and $250, respectively.

Under Armour