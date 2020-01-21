Sonos has announced that come May 2020, a number of its older products will no longer receive software updates. That’s fair enough, especially considering some of the devices were introduced as far back as 2005. What’s likely to raise the hackles of affected Sonos customers, though, is that should they choose to continue using their legacy products, they won’t be able to get updates for their contemporary ones.

The reason this is the case is that a multi-speaker Sonos system requires all devices to operate on the same software and older products “do not have enough memory or processing power to sustain future innovation.” Thus, as Sonos explains in an email to customers, “If modern products remain connected to legacy products after May, they also will not receive software updates and new features.”

You won’t see changes at first — Sonos says it doesn’t expect “any immediate impact from ending software updates,” but warns that “As changes are made to technology in the future, particularly by music service and voice partners, access to certain services or features may be disrupted.”

So if, for instance, a Sonos partner puts out an update that isn’t backward compatible with older hardware, users with legacy gear won’t be able to get the update.

What’s affected? — Those products deemed legacy include: the Sonos Bridge, Connect, Connect:Amp, CR200, Play:5 (Gen1), ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, and ZP120.