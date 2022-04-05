VanMoof’s new $2,998 S5 and A5 e-bikes are tailor-made for first-time riders

VanMoof, known for their simplistically sleek electric bicycles, revealed its next generation models that were designed to be even easier to ride. The trendy Dutch e-bike brand launched its refreshed S5 and a brand new A5 model, both of which will start at $2,998.

The price tag puts VanMoof’s new e-bikes firmly in the luxury category, and constitutes a notable jump up from last year’s S3 and X3 models that were priced at $1,998. For the premium, the S5 and A5 include a bunch of upgrades, including a new rider interface, revamped anti-theft tech, and a fifth-generation motor, battery and boost.

To make their e-bikes even more responsive, VanMoof designed a Halo Ring Interface onto the S5 and A5. The interface is integrated into the e-bikes’ handlebars and gives riders instant feedback on speed and battery levels.

VanMoof

Inclusive design — VanMoof updated its latest straight-frame model, the S5, with slightly smaller wheels, but has kept its high riding position designed for cruising. The brand new A5 model features an angled frame and a lowered step-in, however, making it easier to jump on and off. VanMoof’s previous X3 e-bike may have been designed for a wider range of riders, but Ties Carlier, co-founder at VanMoof, said that the A5 was their first “one-frame-fits-all” design.

VanMoof

VanMoof’s bikes are already designed for city use, but having the ability to easily hop on and off the A5 is a welcome addition to its city-friendly design. To make sure your e-bike doesn’t get stolen, VanMoof updated its anti-theft technology with a revamped in-wheel kick lock, a bigger pin and a new auto-retract function that can unlock itself automatically when you return to it. If you still get your e-bike stolen, VanMoof will send its global team of Bike Hunters to track down your bike, or replace it if they can’t retrieve it.

Carlier said that “only a handful of parts remain from our previous models,” adding that VanMoof updated everything from the frame down to the chips and sensors that power the e-bikes.

There’s a little more customizability with the new e-bikes as they have an option for a phone mount that offers a USB-C charging port, making for a discreet dashboard. The A5 even comes with cargo options where you can put baskets in the front and the back of the e-bike. Of course, the new VanMoof bikes still have their silent but powerful motor, long-range battery, and boost tech, which have all been updated to Gen 5.

VanMoof