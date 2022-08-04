Volkswagen's 2023 ID.4 electric SUV now has an official price

More affordably-priced electric vehicles are always welcome; that includes the new Volkswagen ID.4 which, with federal EV tax credits, can be had for less than $30,000. Volkswagen is dropping the price for the 2023 version of its fully-electric SUV to $37,495, which excludes the $1,295 destination charge. That’s a serious discount from the 2022 model that started at $41,230.

Keep in mind that the starting price can be further discounted when you claim the federal EV tax credit for up to $7,500. The ID.4 has already won solid reviews due to its spacious interiors and decent range, so the discounted 2023 model should have an eager audience. With so much growing competition in the EV market, even at the higher-end, this $30,000 price point could make Volkswagen’s ID.4 stand out as a solid budget pick.

Lower price, less range — There is a catch when it comes to the new price tag for the 2023 model. Volkswagen was able to achieve the lower price by using a lower-capacity battery with the ID.4’s standard model. The German auto maker is also localizing production of the SUV to Tennessee, which makes it cheaper to produce, and is hoping to hit 7,000 vehicles per month.

The 2023 ID.4 will start at $37,495. Volkswagen

The 2023 ID.4’s 62 kWh battery means you’ll only get 208 miles of range with the standard edition. The standard model offers 201 horsepower and only comes in rear-wheel drive. But, you can upgrade the ID.4 to the pro model that offers a 82 kWh battery that extends the range to 275 miles. The ID.4 Pro gives you 295 horsepower and a starting price of $42,495.

There’s also an all-wheel drive option in the pro edition for an additional $4,000. If you want more features inside and out, Volkswagen will have S and S Plus trim levels with the most expensive option being the ID.4 Pro S Plus model that starts at $53,995.

Familiar form — The 2023 model doesn’t change too much from the 2022 model, offering a slight cosmetic change in the front bumper and more wheel and paint options. The upcoming ID.4 still has a bunch of safety features that we saw previously, like Hyundai’s Travel Assist 2.0, Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

The 2023 ID.4 will be one of the more affordable electric SUVs out there. Volkswagen

The standard version of the ID.4 is expected to make it to dealers this fall. The ID.4 may very well be one of the cheapest fully-electric SUVs when it comes to market, but it’s currently beat out by the Hyundai Kona and Chevy Bolt EUV. Still, the more companies aggressively price their EVs, the more we’ll see them being adopted throughout the country.