Samsung is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at durability tests for its Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, including water resistance and fold durability.
If you needed any more convincing to switch to a foldable smartphone, Samsung is hoping to persuade us with a behind-the-scenes look at all the testing that goes into making its latest foldables, first spotted by XDA Developers.
Samsung’s video mostly revolves around the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but we get a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the water resistance test. Both of the foldables have an IPX8 rating, but blasting them with water jets and dunking them into water gives us a lot more confidence about the water resistance.