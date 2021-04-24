Watch Sony's new drone battle a 44 mph gale (and win)

Tech
Sony's Airpeak drone is built to fly in some pretty serious weather conditions.
Keeping a drone steady can be tough, which means keeping a drone steady in 45 mph winds should be pretty much a no-go – that is unless you’re flying Sony’s Airpeak.
In a recent demonstration, Sony showed off the Airpeak, which was originally unveiled in January as a competitor of DJI in the film space. Sony hopes to carve out a space using its own imaging, sensing, and AI robotics technology to help ensure the drone’s stabilization.