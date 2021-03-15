Watch Tesla's new self-driving Semi truck prototype in action

Tech
This is the first time we've seen Tesla's newest semi prototype moving of its own accord.
It’s been a long haul for Tesla’s promised line of self-driving semi-trucks, but we’re finally getting a glimpse at new prototypes in action.
This week, Tesla unveiled a video of its somewhat mysterious new prototype on a test track in Fremont, California offering the first official glimpse of its latest prototype truck actually driving. Earlier this month motorists spotted a Tesla Semi actually pulling a trailer and a “sneak peek” of its very stationary truck also surfaced online.