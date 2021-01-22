Tech
Apple's iOS 14.4 update is coming soon and with some significant changes to how it treats privacy.
A new iOS update imminent with a slew of new features, including one pretty pivotal change to the way Apple monitors and informs you about your personal privacy.
Privacy is an area of frequent concern from Apple, but it's not often that tweaks to privacy features attract the ire of tech giants like Facebook. In the case of iOS 14.4, however that's exactly what happened when the social media giant placed a full-page newspaper ad criticizing Apple's iOS 14.4 updates.