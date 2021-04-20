Why the new iPad Pro's mini-LED display is a big deal

Tech
Together with Apple’s powerful desktop-class M1 chip, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil, the new iPad Pro is Apple’s best tablet yet.
At Apple’s virtual “Spring Loaded” event, the tech giant announced AirTags, colorful iMacs, and a new Apple TV. And also: 2021 iPad Pros, again in 11 and 12.9-inch display sizes.
For the most part, the new iPad Pros look mostly identical to last year’s models. The biggest upgrade is the use of mini-LED technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Liquid Retina display.