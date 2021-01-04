As you were at home celebrating the end of a dismal past year, Adobe Flash officially died a quiet death. Its discontinuation marks the end of an era in the internet's life when people experimented with how the web might look, before it standardized around feeds and platforms.

Trippy — There's perhaps no better example of the creativity Flash enabled than YooouuuTuuube, a project that reimagined videos as mesmerizing collages. Tiles filled the screen, mirroring each frame of a video as it progressed to create a pulsing feeling. Any YouTube video could be run through the app by simply entering its URL, and people have commented that YooouuuTuuube was a favorited way to watch videos while tripping on psychedelics.

Early web hacks — In a series of tweets commemorating the app, its creator David Kraftsow describes how YooouuuTuuube was uniquely made possible by the same faults that led to Flash's demise. Besides slowing down low-powered hardware, Flash was riddled with security holes. Kraftsow stumbled upon a vulnerability in the multimedia platform that let him bypass measures that prevent apps from scraping videos off YouTube.

YouTube and others go to great lengths to block third-party apps from scraping content off their platforms. There are various reasons why they do this. Facebook famously doesn't allow other sites to export friends lists, out of fear that users could more easily migrate away. And for obvious reasons, YouTube has an obligation to block popular apps that create song rips by downloading music videos and extracting the audio. So any app or service that tries to pull information from these sites sees its IP address blocked pretty quickly.

Adobe Flash had similar built-in restrictions to prevent automatic scraping, but Kraftsow says that, almost by accident, he discovered the Flash Sound API wasn't blocked from scraping audio and, oddly enough, running a YouTube link through the API would cause Flash to try and decode the returned HTML like an MP3.

Weird sounds were returned, but by looking for patterns in how characters "sounded," Kraftsow was able to create a lookup table that translated the sounds back into plaintext. Entering a URL into the site, YooouuuTuuube would receive an audio version of the video from the user's computer and then decode it in its original form.

Unfortunately, anyone with nefarious intentions who found this hack could abuse it to steal sensitive information. Since much interactive content on the web used to be powered by Flash, an attacker could theoretically inject the hack into any Flash media, like an advertisement, and read content displayed in a person's browser. Kraftsow demonstrated how he could read a user's Gmail even when the exploit was loaded in different tab.

End of an era — In the end, Kraftsow reported the vulnerability to HP and received a $7,500 bounty. He believes he could have made upwards of $100K selling it on the dark web, however, where hackers could use the hack to steal sensitive banking and other information.

Flash had its problems, but it's still sad to see so much creativity killed by the platform generation of the web. It's not so much an "open" web anymore than a cluster of walled gardens where information is heavily guarded as a moat for companies to protect their dominant positions.