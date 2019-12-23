You can no longer use animated PNGs on Twitter

It just got a little harder for trolls to trigger seizures on Twitter. Following a series of criminal complaints from the Epilepsy Foundation last week, Twitter announced that it was working on new solutions to protect its epileptic users.

One line of defense epileptic Twitter users already have is to disable media autoplay, but animated PNGs could get around this setting. On Monday, the company tweeted that it would no longer support APNGs, but users will still be able to use GIFs.

The trouble with APNGs — In addition to posing a threat to epileptic users, APNGs are just generally bad for Twitter. “APNGs ignore our safeguards and can cause performance issues for the app and your device,” reads a tweet from Twitter Support. The engineering team elaborated from their account:

For the users not using APNGs in a malicious way, the platform promised to “look into building a similar feature that’s better for you and your Twitter experience.” It’s a small price to pay to make sure the social media site is a little safer for more users.