Google Photos is a pretty affordable way to store and manage your image libraries. The facial recognition and year-by-year accuracy are so good it’s almost frightening. Until recently, the service was free to use as a way to backup those difficult-to-manage collections, which now count against your Google Drive cloud storage. And in a blog post published earlier this week, the company announced some new developments to the photo service.

While accessing prints from the Google Photos app was already an existing feature, you can now have these prints delivered to your doorstep. Before, you’d have to go out and pick them up from a local Walmart, CVS, or Walgreens. The delivery charge will start at $0.18 (plus shipping) per print. In addition to the current selection of sizes ( in inches) — 4x6, 5x7, or 8x10 prints — there will now be four new sizes: 11x14, 12x18, 16x20, and 20x30. There are also new sizes for canvas prints as well: 8x10, 16x16, 20x30, 24x36, 30x40, and 36x36.

Finding something to match your wall space just got a lot easier.