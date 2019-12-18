You can now upload multiple photos in a single Instagram story

If you just updated your Instagram app, you'll notice a new addition in its Story feature. Starting today, Instagram will let you use Layout to post up to six photos in one go. The feature is pretty simple: you can add multiple photos to a Story post straight from your camera. There are options for horizontal as well as vertical displays, plus you can stick on text, gifs, polls, and other options from the Story dock.

No more copy/paste from your camera roll — This Instagram Layout update could be a huge success among users as the feature subtracts one particularly tedious process from the whole uploading ordeal. From now on, you don't have to rummage through your camera roll and then copy and paste into the Story.