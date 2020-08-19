You have less than 12 hours to get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $480 off

There are plenty of very solid tablets to choose from, but let's be honest: the iPad is still the only one that matters, especially the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $999.

Every so often, the stars and planets align and you get a rare discount so irresistible that even the most anti-Tim Cook among us has to pause to consider. Today's Good Find: a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE and 64GB of storage for just $669 on B&H, which is $480 off its standard $1,149 price. There's only one catch: you have less than 12 hours to pull the trigger on this one, folks. Buy one for yourself or buy it now and save it as a holiday gift. Just know that this sweet discount is going to sell out fast.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

Okay, so this iPad Pro isn't the latest version that just came out a few months ago. Still, it remains a damn good find. Aside from the LiDAR sensor, ultra-wide camera lens, and an extra unlocked core in the GPU of the A12Z Bionic chip, this 2018 iPad Pro looks and performs exactly like the newest model.

You still get a huge 12.9-inch "Liquid Retina display" with thin bezels, LTE cellular connectivity, a powerful A12X Bionic chip that supports multiple apps, a 12-megapixel rear camera that shoots 4K video, and 7-megapixel selfie camera. Hell, it even works with the new Magic Keyboard case and Apple Pencil.

B&H only has the new iPad Pro in the Space Gray finish, but now we're just splitting hairs, aren't we? Other storage options are available with steep discounts too, but unless you plan to store a lot of files locally, the entry-level 64GB is the best one for most people. But you do you if you need 1TB of storage (B&H has them on firesale for $500 off).