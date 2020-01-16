YouTube is launching a new Profile Card feature for community-building

YouTube's new Profile Cards feature aims to make it easier to learn about a user’s previous interactions within a creator’s community. The feature is only available on Android at launch, and there’s no mention yet as to when it will be made available for iOS or web users.

This is a minimal feature update that won’t really affect casual users, but it would be useful for those who like to stay active in specific YouTube communities. YouTube says it hopes the feature will be used to “explore comments, build connections with others, and contribute to a more welcoming YouTube overall.

Just tap on a profile photo — The new feature can be accessed by tapping a user’s profile photo next to a comment. The Profile Card pulls up on-screen to display information like whether or not the user is subscribed to that channel and recent comments they’ve posted on other videos on the same channel. It won’t display comments made on other videos across YouTube.

Google/YouTube