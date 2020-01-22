YouTube TV is finally available on PlayStation 4

YouTube TV is now available on PlayStation 4. The streaming service offers live television over the internet and includes DVR with unlimited storage.

It’s strange that it has taken this long for the service to become available on PS4 — YouTube TV launched in 2017 — but now that Sony’s competing Vue streaming service is dead, it fills a gap that otherwise would’ve gone empty.

YouTube TV has been well-reviewed — The price has increased since launch, though, to the ire of some. It now costs $49.00 per month and includes 70+ live channels (the exact ones vary by location). Once you factor in broadband internet it might be cheaper to get a cable + TV bundle through your home provider, but YouTube TV has some advantages. For one, you can have three simultaneous streams running at once, and the service is available on a wide range of platforms including Roku and Apple TV.

Unlike traditional cable you can, of course, cancel whenever without dealing with an annoying customer service representative. Choice and flexibility are really what all these new streaming services are offering.

YouTube last March announced that the service had surpassed 1 million subscribers. It has since increased the monthly price, however, so that might’ve put a dent in growth. YouTube promotes YouTube TV heavily in the main YouTube app, often covering the whole screen with an advertisement when users open it.