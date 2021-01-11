Culture
Following an assault on the Capitol last week, Big Tech is taking a few unprecedented steps against Trump and his most extreme supporters.
The relationship between President Trump and Big Tech companies has been souring for some time, so when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol building last week, assaulting police officers, destroying government property, and interrupting the mostly ceremonial process of the Senate counting electoral votes, the fallout was pretty swift.
While some of those actions have centered on curbing rhetoric coming directly from Trump, others have aimed at addressing pockets of the internet where Trump's most violent and extreme supporters have been spreading misinformation and plotting future attacks like the one this month.