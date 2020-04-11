Apple makes select Apple TV+ content free for a limited time

Apple is making a selection of its Apple TV+ shows and movies available for free for a limited time. The company follows others including HBO and Sling which have also begun offering free access to their catalogs in an effort to encourage the social isolation necessary to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Unfortunately, Apple is only offering a handful of its original productions for free. You need the Apple TV app to watch, of course, but non-Apple devices from Samsung, Roku, Amazon Fire, and several others support it.

The list is as follows:

The Elephant Queen, a wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor

Little America, a series about immigrant life in the US

Servant, a thriller from M. Night Shymalan

For All Mankind, a what-if-the-USSR-landed-on-the-moon-first drama

Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld

Helpsters, a live-action series for preschoolers

Ghostwriter, reboot

Snoopy in Space

Maybe free is a good price for Apple TV+ — While most of the shows above have garnered decent reviews, nothing on Apple TV+ has yet to really break out into the pop culture lexicon. It is disappointing that Apple didn't include arguably one of its best originals, The Morning Show, though.

In Apple's defense, most streaming services launched initially with pretty mediocre shows. Nobody remembers Netflix's Lilyhammer or Amazon's Mad Dogs, but both services eventually found hits.

Apple

Apple TV+ is believed to have around 33 million subscribers, but every new purchase of an iOS device includes a one-year subscription for free. The vast majority of subscribers are believed to be on this free trial. For context, Disney+ launched at nearly the same time last November and has more than 50 million subscribers. Who knows, maybe unlocking some content will get more people looking at TV+.