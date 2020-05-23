Big Tech pushes politicians to protect web browsing activity

Politics
A letter to legislators demands warrants in order to access browsing data.
Big Tech penned a letter to House leadership to add the requirement of a warrant for web browsing activity in the updated FREEDOM Act.
Demand Progress, Reddit, Mozilla, Twitter, and Patreon, as well as groups representing Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn, Snap, Oracle, Dropbox, and Verizon Media, signed the letter.
The letter is in response to a failed amendment vote that attempted to close the loophole in the FREEDOM Act that law enforcement uses to spy on the public's data.