Meet 10 everyday folks vying for a free seat on that SpaceX moon mission

Moonshot
A stand-up comic! A truck driver! A 15-year-old kid! They’re all entering billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s once-in-a-lifetime contest.
Early last week, Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced a contest to choose eight civilians to accompany him, for free, on a weeklong trip around the moon. If all goes well, the SpaceX Starship will make its journey in 2023.
We wanted to know what kind of people have been applying to Maezawa’s dearMoon project. What were their hopes and dreams? Why did they believe they should be picked for this once-in-a-lifetime mission? Were they afraid of blowing up in space?