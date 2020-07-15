Escape to a new vista without breaking quarantine

Culture
Window Swap provides transfixing video views from windows across the globe.
Window Swap is a virtual portal created by Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam.
This “quarantine project” is aimed at “travel hungry fools” who want a change of scenery, but they know how dangerous it would be to get it.
Anyone can submit a 10-minute, horizontal HD video of their favorite window to share their corner of joy with the world.
Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia
Things about our own views that might bother us offer character to strangers, like this cracking window film...
Singapore