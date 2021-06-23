The Eve 6 guy ranks his very best tweets

Rock
Nineties musician Max Collins is renowned for his provocative Twitter posts. He tells Input the stories behind 7 classics.
Max Collins, frontman for the ’90s alt-rock trio Eve 6, has had a personal Twitter account since 2009. But it wasn’t until late 2020, when he started tweeting via the band’s official account, that he emerged as a shitposter par excellence.
📷: Asal Shahindoust
The Eve 6 account first went viral in December, after Collins, now 42, tweeted, “i was literally a virgin when i wrote the heart in a blender song” — a jokey reference to the band’s 1998 hit “Inside Out.”