Facial recognition firms are scraping photos from Instagram to train AI to see through face masks

Culture
Your selfies with face masks. Your selfies without face masks. Researchers are prowling the internet for publicly available photos and frantically trying to train facial recognition AI to see the whole picture.
$7B
The total value of the facial recognition market by 2024, according to recent research from MarketsandMarkets.
This recent market forecast was published in the summer of 2019 — well before COVID-19 hit. With the pandemic ensnaring the world, face masks have become ubiquitous — and a challenge for algorithm training.