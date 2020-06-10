(H)afrocentric is the comic for right now: Black, queer, and throwing punches

Culture
Juliana “Jewels” Smith's satirical comic is billed as "the feminist version of Boondocks." It's never felt more relevant.
“We don't have time to discuss your wet dreams of anthropology. The police are here.”
Naima Pepper, (H)afrocentric
The United States is in the midst of a reckoning.
Protests are raging across the country following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade last month — three more Black Americans killed by police. Black activists and allies of all races are demanding justice, demanding the upheaval of a racist law enforcement system and constant abuses of power. But calls to end police brutality have only been met with more police brutality — and so the protests continue.
The revolution has never felt so close at hand.