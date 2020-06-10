(H)afrocentric is the comic for right now: Black, queer, and throwing punches

The United States is in the midst of a reckoning.

Protests are raging across the country following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade last month — three more Black Americans killed by police. Black activists and allies of all races are demanding justice, demanding the upheaval of a racist law enforcement system and constant abuses of power. But calls to end police brutality have only been met with more police brutality — and so the protests continue.

The revolution has never felt so close at hand.