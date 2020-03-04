Hinge is doubling down on its assertion that it's designed to get you off the app. To coincide with the National Day of Unplugging on March 6, Hinge is offering users $100 to stay off of Hinge and go on a date. Claiming the prize is pretty simple, provided you aren't utterly undateable.

Path to a Benjamin — First things first, you've gotta lay down the charm and lock down a date. Then, beginning at 4 p.m. EST on March 6, pause your Hinge profile and resist the temptation to keep liking for 24 hours. Once the 24 hours have elapsed, you have until midnight on March 8 to fill out the submission form here and the "We Met" survey within the app. If Hinge verifies your request, you'll then receive a $100 Visa gift card via email.

The real caveat is that Hinge will pay up to $25,000 for the promotion, meaning only 250 people can win. So in addition to being Rico or Rica Suave, you'll have to be quick on the draw.

The impetus of love — "The real magic happens in person and in real life," Hinge CMO Nathan Roth said in a press release. "We’ll never stop encouraging our users to meet up, and this Friday, we’re excited to give them a little extra incentive to set up a date and put Hinge away."

Considering a 2018 survey found the average date in the U.S. costs about $102, that means you should even out at the very least. Or, if you find that figure exorbitant from your own experience, you may even make a profit. And if this corporate promotion leads you to finding ~the one~, well, that's just priceless, isn't it?