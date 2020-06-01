I can't stop thinking about bread during lockdown

Culture
If COVID19-induced lockdowns have taught us anything about the human appetite, it's that most people are crazy about bread. And that's not a bad thing.
Rabbit Hole is Input's original series where we dig into an interest, phenomenon, gadget, or what-have-you we find fascinating, and we think you will too. This Rabbit Hole is about one of the simplest things known to mankind: bread.
Amid COVID-19, bread has seen a resurgence that goes beyond simple consumption. Right now, baking a loaf is less about indulging in a lovely and toasty slice, and more about maintaining normalcy during abnormal times.