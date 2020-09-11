A bonanza of Nintendo goodies / Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs. Microsoft’s Surface Duo

Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with a bonanza of goodies. Most exciting of them are an updated version of the Game & Watch handheld and new Mario titles for the Switch, including an augmented reality kart game. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss.
And later: Two new foldable phones, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Microsoft’s Surface Duo, are competing for high-end consumers. Which of the two, if either, should you get? Ryan and Joshua Topolsky debate the phones’ merits.
On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss AR Super Mario Bros. and the best of foldable phones.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Nintendo just unleashed a new handheld and several new Mario games
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The foldable you want at the price you don’t
- We got the Galaxy Z Fold 2 early. Here's how it compares to the Surface Duo
