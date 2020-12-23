Why Facebook and Apple are feuding / Facebook wants to read your mind

Facebook recently purchased a series of full-page newspaper advertisements directed at Apple — an attack on the iPhone maker's new ad-tracking policies. Facebook’s newspaper ads reiterate CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claims that Apple’s tracking policies will hurt small businesses most. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss Facebook’s PR move.
And later: During Facebook’s recent end-of-the-year meeting, company executives revealed a number of plans for upcoming tech ventures, including a neural sensor designed to translate users’ thoughts into action. Much of the meeting was dedicated to re-upping Facebook’s commitment to artificial intelligence development. Ryan and Joshua talk about how this cannot be a good thing.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about the garbage company known as Facebook.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Facebook bought full-page print ads to hide its greed behind small businesses
- The Facebook overlords are developing tech to read your thoughts
