Instagram to hide coronavirus AR effects and prioritize WHO information

In a Twitter thread (confirmed on the Facebook blog), Instagram announced on Friday that it’s expanding its efforts to stem coronavirus, or Covid-19, information. In certain countries, the app will now surface information from the World Health Organization at the top of users’ feeds. Additionally, users can no longer search for coronavirus-related AR filters unless they’re created in partnership with a health organization.

Instagram is already blocking hashtags fueling false information about the pandemic, banning exploitative ads, and prioritizing legitimate health organizations in coronavirus searches. Currently, an AR search for coronavirus or Covid-19 turns up no results, but you can find a few “wash your hands” filters.