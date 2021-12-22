Jack Dorsey to Cardi B: Bitcoin will replace the dollar

Jack Dorsey hasn’t exactly undergone the tech-mogul-turned-Bond-villain transformation of Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, who have set their sights on things like venturing into space and living forever. Instead, his legacy is wrapped up in a website that has come to define the ugliest aspects of online discourse and communication — Twitter. You may have heard of it.

At the end of November, Dorsey decided to step down from Twitter as CEO, in order to focus on loftier goals. Those goals are mainly tied to the proliferation and expansion of Bitcoin. Leading up to his eventual departure from the company he created, the multibillionaire began dropping breadcrumbs of his obsession with the virtual currency. He just can’t stop talking about it.

Here he is this week confidently telling Cardi B Bitcoin will replace the dollar:

The multi-platinum artist posed the open-ended question on her Twitter account before getting a matter-of-fact response within seven minutes from the former CEO of the site that it was posted on.

Ambassador of Crypto — Most of the responses to Dorsey were fairly predictable. For as many people that have also tied their sails to the idea of bitcoin, there were plenty of detractors as well. “Absolute Nonsense,” “R u Sure,” and “How is that possible,” are examples of comments that rose to the top of Dorsey’s own reply.

Personally, it does bring me some satisfaction to imagine that Dorsey was just keyword searching “bitcoin,” and waiting to find the right tweet to stake his reply. Even after leaving Twitter, it doesn’t leave us. We are a nation doomed to post.

Since exiting the corporate makeup of everyone’s favorite platform, Dorsey has been revamping his other company, Square, starting by renaming the electronic payment service to Block. This rebranding comes on the heels of the company’s push to establish a hardware crypto wallet and service, in order to make the currency more ubiquitous.

Never forget, Dorsey once said: "If I were not at Square or Twitter, I'd be working on bitcoin. If it [bitcoin] needed more help than Square and Twitter, I'd leave them for bitcoin."