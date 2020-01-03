Movies are quietly being pulled from the Disney+ library

Disney classics are already disappearing from the Disney+ library and subscribers are fuming. Titles include Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Sandlot, Dr. Dolittle, Flicka, The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Strange Magic, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

The missing favorites were first reported to be removed by a user in a Disney+ Reddit forum. Disney has yet to release a statement for these disappearances.

Where’s the transparency? — The streaming wars are brutal. Many Netflix subscribers jumped ship after the reassuring promises Disney made of access to its massive collection of films and shows spanning decades. A Wall Street analysis conducted by Cowen & Co., an independent investment bank and financial service, estimated that Netflix lost over 1 million subscribers in less than a month of its launch.

So with the latest unannounced and unaddressed removals, it’s hard not to feel slighted. After all, the rights to family favorites such as “Home Alone” are owned by Disney, thanks to a $71 billion acquisition deal of 21st Century Fox.