Cheyenne MacDonald

The Backlog

There’s never been a better time to get obsessed with ‘Over the Garden Wall’

As The Cuphead Show reignites our love of old-timey, sing-songy cartoons, take a moment to remember this lesser-known masterpiece.

A little over seven years ago, Cartoon Network released what was — and still stands up as — an arguably perfect piece of television, an animated miniseries called Over the Garden Wall.

The Emmy-winning series is the brainchild of Patrick McHale, who also worked on Adventure Time and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.

Cartoon Network

Its stellar cast of voice actors — including Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, and Christopher Lloyd as regulars, and cameos from the likes of Tim Curry — plus enchanting, old-timey animation style would be enough to lure you in on their own.

But the soundtrack, which plays an active part in the narrative despite it not being a musical, elevates it to another class altogether.

There’s nothing quite like it out there.

Cartoon Network

Tap