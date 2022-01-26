The Backlog
As The Cuphead Show reignites our love of old-timey, sing-songy cartoons, take a moment to remember this lesser-known masterpiece.
A little over seven years ago, Cartoon Network released what was — and still stands up as — an arguably perfect piece of television, an animated miniseries called Over the Garden Wall.
The Emmy-winning series is the brainchild of Patrick McHale, who also worked on Adventure Time and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.
Its stellar cast of voice actors — including Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, and Christopher Lloyd as regulars, and cameos from the likes of Tim Curry — plus enchanting, old-timey animation style would be enough to lure you in on their own.
But the soundtrack, which plays an active part in the narrative despite it not being a musical, elevates it to another class altogether.
There’s nothing quite like it out there.