TikTok is bringing back the Adult Swim bump and we can't get enough

Culture
The latest Tik Tok trend involves free promotion for Warner Media and a BADBADNOTGOOD sample.
VANO 3000, a New York-based producer with an affinity for sample flipping has created the soundtrack for the latest Tik Tok trend, which involves fan-generated Adult Swim ad bumps.
If you’re not familiar, the Adult Swim ad bumps (or bumpers) are those catchy little snippets that air right before and after commercial breaks. They follow a simple format: a sneaky Adult Swim logo set to music. See this chameleon here for reference.