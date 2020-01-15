You can now pass your pets the aux. Well, sort of. Spotify introduced on Wednesday its latest feature, Pet Playlists, for all your furry companions. The feature allows pet owners to create “algorithmically generated” playlists personalized to their pet’s personality, according to a news release.

Don’t just laugh it off — Sure, it sounds a bit silly. But, in a survey conducted by Spotify ahead of the release, 71 percent of pet owners indicated that they play music for their pets. The survey also found pet owners consider music to be a stress reliever and happiness booster.

Where’s my pet playlist? — For those looking for the “pawfect playlist” for their pet, as Spotify calls it, all you have to do is head over to spotify.com/pets. The playlist generator gives users the option to choose from a dog, cat, iguana, hamster, or bird before then sharing a few facts about their pet’s personality to set the right playlist mood. From there, pet owners can add a name and photo. They’ll also receive a personalized share card to keep the vibes going anywhere.

Spotify