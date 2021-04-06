Forbes has released the 35th annual edition of its “Billionaires List,” and the data confirms what we already knew: the leaders of the tech sector are flying higher than ever. Overall, the world added 493 new billionaires last year, the vast majority of whom are from China and Hong Kong.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to financial ruin for the vast majority of the world. Unless, of course, you started out rich, or you owned a business that profited off the suffering of others.