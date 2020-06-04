These robots are helping fight COVID-19 on the frontline

Coronavirus
In a world overwhelmed by the devastating coronavirus, robots are providing some relief to hospitals, restaurants, and beyond.
Understandably, people remain skeptical of robots and their place in our world. But as COVID-19 has fundamentally altered life as we know it, some robots have provided much-needed relief in hospitals delivering, restocking, and disinfecting items.
Boston Dynamics' Spot is already helping workers at Brigham and Women's Hospital for COVID-19 procedures. Because Spot does not require PPE, the hospital staff needn't worry about additional costs (especially considering the shortage of such equipment). The hound-like robot is also proving to be helpful for telemedicine and remote communication with patients.