Episode 30: TikTok’s anti-Semitism problem / A real-life choose-your-own-adventure game

A song that joked about the Holocaust recently went viral on TikTok. It was featured in videos that got more than 6.5 million total views before the platform removed the clips, according to the BBC. And that’s only part of TikTok’s anti-Semitic content problem. Input news editor Mehreen Kasana recently wrote about this serious issue. She joins us to discuss. And later: Randonautica is a service that takes a user’s GPS coordinates and, based on different variables the user inputs, assigns them another set of random coordinates in their vicinity. The idea is to get people off the beaten track. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to talk about this real-life choose-your-own-adventure game.

