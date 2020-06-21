In 1993, ABC aired a five part, ambitious mini-series called Wild Palms. The show — based on a comic from the pages of Details magazine by Bruce Wagner, and produced by Oliver Stone — was a sprawling treatise on polarized politics, hallucinogenic drugs, religion, and the rise of technology.

The show was unlike anything ever put on American television and was lauded by critics. To the surprise of the network... it was a commercial disaster.