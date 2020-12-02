'Wonder Woman 1984' is getting 4K Ultra HD love on HBO Max

The director behind Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins, let the Twitter-verse in on some good news: Wonder Women 1984 is going to be the first film on HBO Max that will run in 4K Ultra HD. On top of that, the film will be available in HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The premiere date for the title is December 25, which is bound to make your holidays extra special if you're a Wonder Woman fan.

"Please," Jenkins tweeted, "find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!" The news is bound to thrill viewers but a downer-of-a-caveat applies: you need to have the right kind of device to get in on the fun.

How it works — The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially burdensome on those who enjoy a good outing or two for movies. Some companies have tried to breathe life into open theaters to bring crowds in without endangering public health but the success has varied. Other companies have simply chosen to open their regular theaters. While it is possible that you may not be able to watch the film in theaters due to ongoing lockdown and curfew orders, there is still good news: you can watch the high-definition Wonder Woman 1984 on devices like the Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube plus the Fire Stick 4K, AT&T, and Chromecast Ultra. So you won't miss out on the fun.

The bad news is that Wonder Woman 1984 at this level of quality isn't available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users. "HBO Max will expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021," Warner Media has assured the public.