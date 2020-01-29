Adidas details plan to eliminate all plastic waste

Adidas is now five years into its industry-leading partnership with Parley to use recycled ocean plastics in its apparel and sneakers. The sustainable practice has steadily expanded over time, and today Adidas is announcing a series of bold new measures in effort to eliminate plastic waste entirely.

Blue and Green are the key — Two new recycled fabrics, Primeblue and Primegreen, are spearheading the initiative. Primeblue contains Parley's recycled ocean plastic and can already be seen on the Ultraboost 20 and in some of the uniforms from its licensed sports teams. Adidas and Parley have already made recycled uniforms for the University of Miami football program, providing an absolutely massive platform for sustainability.

Primegreen, which will launch later this year, will contain zero virgin plastic. Adidas is pledging to use both Primeblue and Primegreen to use recycled polyester in 50 percent of the volume it produces.

"We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and we are dedicated to creating that change," James Carnes, VP Brand Strategy, said in a release. "Since 1998, we’ve been developing and introducing innovations to end plastic waste. Our commitment to eliminate the use of virgin polyester in our products by 2024 helps us get one step closer to being a more circular company."

Setting a timeline — From there, Adidas has announced a series of key targets to hit by 2050. In 2021, it'll work with its US sports leagues to create more sustainable uniforms. By 2024, the company plans to use recycled polyester in 100 percent of its products. Further down the line, Adidas will reduce its carbon footprint by 30 percent in 2030 and achieve climate neutrality in 2050.